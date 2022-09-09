Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 12,472 Shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lessened its stake in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,950 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 12,472 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $5,428,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Castle Financial & Retirement Planning Associates Inc. purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in McDonald’s in the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other McDonald’s news, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at $302,654.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other McDonald’s news, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,371 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $255.62, for a total value of $606,075.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $302,654.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365 over the last three months. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of MCD opened at $260.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $191.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.03, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.57. McDonald’s Co. has a fifty-two week low of $217.68 and a fifty-two week high of $271.15. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $257.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $248.58.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a net margin of 25.77% and a negative return on equity of 129.90%. The company’s revenue was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.37 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is presently 67.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MCD has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of McDonald’s from $306.00 to $298.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on McDonald’s from $287.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $292.00 to $305.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $285.00 price target on McDonald’s in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.04.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

