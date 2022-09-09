Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 16,982 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,563 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 16,982 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,605,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 167,767,288 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $27,317,547,000 after purchasing an additional 4,367,157 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,250,237 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,776,323,000 after purchasing an additional 667,875 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the 4th quarter worth $3,111,594,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Chevron by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,507,398 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,702,446,000 after buying an additional 254,353 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in Chevron by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 14,400,260 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,689,870,000 after buying an additional 917,773 shares during the period. 69.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total transaction of $13,990,053.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Wanda M. Austin sold 11,432 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.45, for a total transaction of $1,845,696.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,560 shares in the company, valued at $574,762. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP James William Johnson sold 85,300 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.01, for a total value of $13,990,053.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 141,732 shares of company stock worth $23,024,499. Company insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Chevron Price Performance

Several analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Cowen raised their price objective on Chevron from $119.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $172.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Chevron from $187.00 to $193.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Bank of America raised their price objective on Chevron from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $202.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Chevron currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.15.

NYSE:CVX opened at $155.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $159.50. The company has a market cap of $306.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.15. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $93.31 and a 52-week high of $182.40.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $5.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.66 by $1.16. The business had revenue of $68.76 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $57.69 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.73% and a net margin of 13.45%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was up 82.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 18.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $1.42 per share. This represents a $5.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Chevron’s payout ratio is currently 37.89%.

Chevron Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy and chemicals operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

