Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 1,849 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 39,084 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,849 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,819,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MMM. US Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. First Quadrant LLC CA acquired a new stake in 3M during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 125.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 288 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 3M in the first quarter worth approximately $45,000. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at 3M

In other news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total value of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

3M Price Performance

A number of research firms have commented on MMM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “mkt perform” rating and issued a $155.00 price target on shares of 3M in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, 3M presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.36.

Shares of 3M stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. 3M has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $188.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $135.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

About 3M

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

Further Reading

