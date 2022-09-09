Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Sells 8,285 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lowered its stake in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) by 43.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,836 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,285 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $1,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 1,371.2% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 107,563 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $25,233,000 after purchasing an additional 100,252 shares in the last quarter. abrdn plc boosted its stake in Ecolab by 14.7% in the 4th quarter. abrdn plc now owns 260,498 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,110,000 after purchasing an additional 33,454 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Ecolab by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 49,984 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,726,000 after buying an additional 8,778 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 19.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 28,977 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,798,000 after buying an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 23,355 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $5,479,000 after buying an additional 1,758 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Ecolab in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $187.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Ecolab from $195.00 to $180.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Ecolab to $198.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Ecolab from $225.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Ecolab from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $193.78.

NYSE:ECL opened at $170.92 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $164.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $166.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.29. The firm has a market cap of $48.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 1.01. Ecolab Inc. has a one year low of $143.82 and a one year high of $238.93.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The basic materials company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Ecolab had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 8.17%. The firm had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 4.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Ecolab’s payout ratio is currently 53.13%.

In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III bought 149,190 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at $5,287,233,553.68. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Ecolab news, major shareholder William H. Gates III acquired 149,190 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $171.47 per share, for a total transaction of $25,581,609.30. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 30,834,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,287,233,553.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Arthur J. Higgins sold 3,200 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.74, for a total value of $533,568.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,756,652.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 274,284 shares of company stock worth $47,244,385 in the last 90 days. 1.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and infection prevention solutions and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, and Global Healthcare & Life Sciences segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions to manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, commercial laundry, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries.

