Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. Trims Position in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. decreased its position in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 7.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 59,236 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 4,725 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VZ. ERn Financial LLC boosted its stake in Verizon Communications by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. ERn Financial LLC now owns 5,133 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $261,000 after purchasing an additional 731 shares during the period. Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 46.7% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 115,237 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $5,870,000 after acquiring an additional 36,666 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 55.6% during the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 400,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $20,413,000 after acquiring an additional 143,149 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $16,821,462,000 after acquiring an additional 8,570,818 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its position in shares of Verizon Communications by 4.4% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 5,872,889 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $299,165,000 after buying an additional 247,086 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $40.71 and a one year high of $55.51. The stock has a market cap of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.76. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $45.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.40.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.77 billion. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. Verizon Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.32%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is currently 51.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Verizon Communications from $57.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $64.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

