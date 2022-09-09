BSClaunch Price Reaches $0.0073 on Exchanges (BSL)

BSClaunch (BSL) traded 3.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on September 9th. BSClaunch has a market cap of $14,334.26 and $388.00 worth of BSClaunch was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BSClaunch coin can currently be bought for $0.0073 or 0.00000035 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, BSClaunch has traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.3% against the dollar and now trades at $169.22 or 0.00797571 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002309 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $167.82 or 0.00790954 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015446 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020177 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0632 or 0.00000298 BTC.
BSClaunch Profile
BSClaunch’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,953,140 coins. BSClaunch’s official Twitter account is @bsclaunchorg.
BSClaunch Coin Trading
