BSCPAD Price Hits $0.15 on Exchanges (BSCPAD)

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) traded up 7.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. BSCPAD has a total market capitalization of $11.81 million and approximately $144,120.00 worth of BSCPAD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BSCPAD coin can now be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000711 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, BSCPAD has traded up 3% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get BSCPAD alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004771 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00037165 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004242 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004770 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,950.95 or 0.99934260 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002439 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.96 or 0.00037979 BTC.

BSCPAD Profile

BSCPAD (BSCPAD) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. BSCPAD’s total supply is 175,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 79,211,621 coins. BSCPAD’s official Twitter account is @BSCPad.

BSCPAD Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The BSC Launch Pad is a decentralized IDO platform for the Binance Smart Chain Network. BSCPad will empower cryptocurrency projects with the ability to distribute tokens and raise liquidity.Telegram”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BSCPAD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BSCPAD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BSCPAD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for BSCPAD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BSCPAD and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.