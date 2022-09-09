BTIG Research Lowers Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT) to Neutral

BTIG Research lowered shares of Redwood Trust (NYSE:RWT – Get Rating) to a neutral rating in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RWT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Redwood Trust in a research note on Friday, May 13th. They set an overweight rating and a $11.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust to $10.50 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Redwood Trust from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Redwood Trust from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.43.

Redwood Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:RWT opened at $7.18 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.07. Redwood Trust has a 12 month low of $6.57 and a 12 month high of $14.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.39, a current ratio of 6.15 and a quick ratio of 6.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $863.55 million, a P/E ratio of 18.90 and a beta of 1.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Redwood Trust declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 28th that permits the company to buyback $125.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the real estate investment trust to purchase up to 11.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RWT. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 12,143 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Redwood Trust by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 28,691 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 11,229 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Redwood Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $256,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 172.6% during the fourth quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd now owns 102,201 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,348,000 after buying an additional 64,711 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in Redwood Trust by 21.9% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 3,957 shares in the last quarter. 69.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Redwood Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Redwood Trust, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a specialty finance company in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Residential Mortgage Banking, Business Purpose Mortgage Banking, and Investment Portfolio. The Residential Mortgage Banking segment operates a mortgage loan conduit that acquires residential loans from third-party originators for subsequent sale, securitization, or transfer to its investment portfolio.

Further Reading

