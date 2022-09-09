BTU Protocol (BTU) Hits Market Cap of $11.40 Million

BTU Protocol (BTU) traded 4% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. One BTU Protocol coin can currently be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000590 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BTU Protocol has traded 17.3% higher against the US dollar. BTU Protocol has a total market capitalization of $11.40 million and approximately $65.00 worth of BTU Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

BTU Protocol Coin Profile

BTU Protocol (CRYPTO:BTU) is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. BTU Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 90,514,216 coins. BTU Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BtuProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BTU Protocol is /r/btuprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BTU Protocol’s official website is www.btu-protocol.com/en. The official message board for BTU Protocol is medium.com/@BTUProtocolTeam/latest.

Buying and Selling BTU Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Booking Token Unit (BTU) protocol is a standardized building block for any decentralized application (dApp) or web site willing to implement booking features for their end-users. The BTU protocol also brings interoperability among decentralized applications that incorporate it. BTU token will be an ERC20 token running the protocol. All platforms implementing the BTU protocol would benefit from a hybrid approach combining an on-chain smart contract and off-chain software components, providing more scalability.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BTU Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BTU Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BTU Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

