Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL) Stock Holdings Raised by Lord Abbett & CO. LLC

Lord Abbett & CO. LLC raised its stake in Bumble Inc. (NASDAQ:BMBL – Get Rating) by 667.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,250,485 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,087,602 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC owned 0.97% of Bumble worth $36,239,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BMBL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 16,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $546,000 after buying an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 97.0% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after buying an additional 8,170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Bumble by 16.3% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 5,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after buying an additional 713 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Bumble by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after buying an additional 3,286 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Bumble by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 191,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,495,000 after buying an additional 19,538 shares during the last quarter.

Bumble Stock Down 1.5 %

BMBL stock opened at $25.07 on Friday. Bumble Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.41 and a 52-week high of $61.05. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -626.59 and a beta of 1.94.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Bumble ( NASDAQ:BMBL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01). Bumble had a negative net margin of 0.59% and a negative return on equity of 0.33%. The business had revenue of $220.45 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $219.36 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.06) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Bumble Inc. will post 0.11 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMBL shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Bumble from $25.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet lowered shares of Bumble from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Bumble from $28.00 to $27.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bumble in a research note on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Bumble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $30.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bumble currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $35.80.

About Bumble

Bumble Inc provides online dating and social networking platforms in North America, Europe, internationally. It owns and operates websites and applications that offers subscription and in-app purchases dating products. The company operates two apps, Bumble and Badoo with approximately 40 million users on monthly basis, as well as Fruitz, an online dating app.

