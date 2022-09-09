Bunicorn (BUNI) Trading 2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Bunicorn (BUNI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last seven days, Bunicorn has traded up 2% against the dollar. One Bunicorn coin can currently be bought for about $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bunicorn has a market capitalization of $83,030.73 and $897.00 worth of Bunicorn was traded on exchanges in the last day.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 91.2% against the dollar and now trades at $106.76 or 0.00507126 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002350 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.03 or 0.00798192 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
- Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00015576 BTC.
- Hidigital btc (HDBTC) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00020336 BTC.
- Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0629 or 0.00000299 BTC.
Bunicorn Coin Profile
Bunicorn’s total supply is 131,394,109 coins and its circulating supply is 28,049,239 coins. Bunicorn’s official Twitter account is @bunicornswap.
Buying and Selling Bunicorn
