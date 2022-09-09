Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,730

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also commented on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($25.01) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,870 ($22.60).

Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,701 ($20.55) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,727.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,679.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. The company has a market cap of £6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,771.88.

In other news, insider Jonathan Akeroyd sold 49,037 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,619 ($19.56), for a total transaction of £793,909.03 ($959,290.76). In the last 90 days, insiders sold 83,434 shares of company stock worth $135,045,529.

Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.

