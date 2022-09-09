Burberry Group (LON:BRBY) Price Target Cut to GBX 1,730

Burberry Group (LON:BRBY – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Berenberg Bank from GBX 2,050 ($24.77) to GBX 1,730 ($20.90) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has a hold rating on the stock.
A number of other analysts have also commented on BRBY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating and issued a GBX 1,950 ($23.56) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a GBX 1,900 ($22.96) price target on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Barclays reissued an equal weight rating and issued a GBX 2,070 ($25.01) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a sector perform rating and issued a GBX 1,700 ($20.54) price objective on shares of Burberry Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an equal weight rating on shares of Burberry Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Burberry Group has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,870 ($22.60).
Burberry Group Trading Down 0.3 %
Shares of LON BRBY opened at GBX 1,701 ($20.55) on Tuesday. Burberry Group has a 1-year low of GBX 1,473.50 ($17.80) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,074 ($25.06). The company has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1,727.63 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 1,679.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.64. The company has a market cap of £6.71 billion and a PE ratio of 1,771.88.
Burberry Group Company Profile
Burberry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, retails, and wholesales luxury goods under the Burberry brand. The company operates in two segments, Retail/Wholesale and Licensing. It provides womenswear, menswear, childrenswear, beauty, eyewear, shoes, and accessories, as well as leather goods, such as bags.
