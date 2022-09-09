Busy DAO 1-Day Volume Tops $52,200.00 (BUSY)

Busy DAO (BUSY) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on September 9th. One Busy DAO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0039 or 0.00000018 BTC on exchanges. Busy DAO has a total market cap of $151,413.32 and approximately $52,200.00 worth of Busy DAO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Busy DAO has traded 6.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004684 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004683 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.79 or 0.00036460 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004168 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0403 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004682 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21,294.07 or 0.99724241 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002394 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.74 or 0.00036230 BTC.

Busy DAO Profile

Busy DAO is a N/A coin that uses the N/A hashing algorithm. It launched on March 4th, 2021. Busy DAO’s total supply is 255,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 39,076,323 coins. The official website for Busy DAO is busy.technology. Busy DAO’s official Twitter account is @Busy_Technology.

Buying and Selling Busy DAO

According to CryptoCompare, “Busy DAO is a decentralized distributed solution leveraging blockchain technology in multiple cases. In the first case, a decentralized platform for freelancers will be built. The Web 3.0 engine will be distributed to everyone who will see an advantage in it through smart contracts.”

