BUX Token Price Tops $0.18 (BUX)

BUX Token (BUX) traded 6.4% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on September 9th. BUX Token has a market capitalization of $10.63 million and $295,234.00 worth of BUX Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BUX Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.18 or 0.00000873 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, BUX Token has traded 12.7% higher against the US dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004755 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21,015.02 or 1.00000000 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00004872 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00020941 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.36 or 0.00063552 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00070328 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.18 or 0.00005625 BTC.
- TrueUSD (TUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004757 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.61 or 0.00078994 BTC.
About BUX Token
BUX Token (CRYPTO:BUX) is a coin. Its genesis date was January 12th, 2019. BUX Token’s total supply is 76,384,000 coins and its circulating supply is 57,904,773 coins. BUX Token’s official Twitter account is @BlockportNL and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for BUX Token is https://reddit.com/r/Blockport and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BUX Token’s official website is getbux.com/bux-crypto. BUX Token’s official message board is getbux.com/blog.
BUX Token Coin Trading
