Bytecoin (BCN) Price Down 3.7% This Week

Bytecoin (BCN) traded up 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 9th. Bytecoin has a market cap of $6.41 million and approximately $108,019.00 worth of Bytecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bytecoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Bytecoin has traded down 3.7% against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dero (DERO) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.87 or 0.00018196 BTC.

Coalculus (COAL) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001515 BTC.

Conceal (CCX) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0778 or 0.00000366 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0166 or 0.00000078 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0436 or 0.00000205 BTC.

BeagleInu (BIC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Bytecoin

Bytecoin (BCN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 4th, 2012. Bytecoin’s total supply is 184,066,828,814 coins. The Reddit community for Bytecoin is /r/BytecoinBCN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bytecoin’s official Twitter account is @Bytecoin_BCN and its Facebook page is accessible here. Bytecoin’s official message board is bytecointalk.org. Bytecoin’s official website is bytecoin.org.

Bytecoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bytecoin (BCN) is the first currency based on the CryptoNote technology and launched back in July, 2012. BCN protects your privacy with completely untraceable and anonymous transactions so it is deservedly called the next generation anonymous cryptocurrency. It is a fully independent currency which has been developing separately from Bitcoin and its forks. The basis for the creation of Bytecoin was the CryptoNote unique technology. “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bytecoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bytecoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bytecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

