Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Stephens

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Stephens to $39.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Calavo Growers from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, June 9th.

Calavo Growers Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of Calavo Growers stock opened at $35.14 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $623.10 million, a PE ratio of -39.04 and a beta of 0.51. Calavo Growers has a 52-week low of $28.76 and a 52-week high of $45.50. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.78.

Calavo Growers ( NASDAQ:CVGW Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, September 1st. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $341.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $335.88 million. Calavo Growers had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 1.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.17) earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers will post 0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 640.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 865 shares during the period. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. FMR LLC grew its position in Calavo Growers by 102.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $62,000. 75.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calavo Growers, Inc markets and distributes avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods to retail grocery and foodservice customers, club stores, mass merchandisers, food distributors, and wholesale customers worldwide. It operates in three segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group (RFG).

