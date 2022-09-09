Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB) Given New C$1.90 Price Target at Cormark

Calibre Mining (CVE:CXB – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by Cormark from C$2.00 to C$1.90 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on CXB. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.25 to C$2.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. TD Securities reduced their price objective on shares of Calibre Mining from C$2.50 to C$2.25 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st.

Shares of CVE:CXB opened at C$0.58 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 7.18, a quick ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. Calibre Mining has a 12 month low of C$0.30 and a 12 month high of C$0.75. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.58 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.58. The company has a market cap of C$26.00 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.84.

About Calibre Mining

Calibre Mining Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of precious and base metals assets and mineral properties in Nicaragua. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper deposits. It holds a 100% interest in the Borosi project consisting of various contiguous mining and exploration concessions located in the North Atlantic Autonomous Region of Nicaragua, Central America; and a 100% interest in mineral concessions covering an area of 413 square kilometers in the mining triangle of northeast Nicaragua, including the Santa Maria project, Primavera gold-copper project, and Monte Carmelo gold project.

