Calix (NYSE:CALX) Price Target Raised to $65.00 at Northland Securities

Calix (NYSE:CALX – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Northland Securities from $55.00 to $65.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Calix from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Rosenblatt Securities raised their target price on shares of Calix from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Calix from $62.00 to $69.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Calix from $48.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Calix from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Calix presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $66.90.

Calix Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of Calix stock opened at $57.37 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.74 billion, a PE ratio of 18.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.63 and a beta of 1.79. Calix has a 12-month low of $31.59 and a 12-month high of $80.95. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Calix

Calix ( NYSE:CALX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $202.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $196.02 million. Calix had a net margin of 28.95% and a return on equity of 8.02%. The company’s revenue was up 19.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.31 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Calix will post 0.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Calix news, Director Donald J. Listwin sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.20, for a total transaction of $2,037,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 700,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $40,740,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP John Matthew Collins sold 5,000 shares of Calix stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.31, for a total transaction of $291,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 76,000 shares of company stock worth $4,394,050. 16.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Calix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CALX. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in shares of Calix by 31.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 847 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Calix in the fourth quarter worth approximately $52,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Calix by 865.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,390 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,246 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Calix during the first quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP grew its position in Calix by 43.4% during the second quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,916 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 580 shares during the period. 81.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Calix Company Profile

Calix, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud and software platforms, and systems and services in the United States, rest of Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company's cloud and software platforms, and systems and services enable broadband service providers (BSPs) to provide a range of services.

