Callisto Network Market Cap Achieves $8.65 Million (CLO)

Callisto Network (CLO) traded 1.5% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 9th. Over the last week, Callisto Network has traded up 1% against the US dollar. Callisto Network has a total market cap of $8.65 million and approximately $65,898.00 worth of Callisto Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Callisto Network coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000013 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,710.35 or 0.08040399 BTC.

Super Zero Protocol (SERO) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0971 or 0.00000456 BTC.

Etho Protocol (ETHO) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0278 or 0.00000130 BTC.

WhaleRoom (WHL) traded up 19.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00007088 BTC.

Transaction Service fee (TSF) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0630 or 0.00000325 BTC.

Expanse (EXP) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000050 BTC.

Ether Zero (ETZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Akroma (AKA) traded 25.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Smart Music (MUSIC) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Exp (EXP) traded 26.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000602 BTC.

Callisto Network Coin Profile

Callisto Network (CLO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Ethash hashing algorithm. It launched on April 14th, 2018. Callisto Network’s total supply is 3,104,773,221 coins. The official website for Callisto Network is callisto.network. The Reddit community for Callisto Network is /r/CallistoCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Callisto Network’s official Twitter account is @CallistoSupport and its Facebook page is accessible here. Callisto Network’s official message board is forum.callisto.network.

Buying and Selling Callisto Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Callisto ia a new blockchain network based on the Ethereum protocol with its own cryptocurrency (CLO). Unlike ETH, CLO is posing itself as a value storage. The whole emission is completely controlled by miners and their influence grows with the growth of the network. Callisto introduces a Cold staking protocol that rewards coin holders for being network participants.Cold staking is a smart-contract based process that allows CLO holders to earn interest in a total CLO emission when they hold CLO coins at their balances for long enough period of staking time (1 month by default).”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Callisto Network directly using US dollars.

