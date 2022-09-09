Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE) Shares Gap Down to $41.14

Callon Petroleum (NYSE:CPE – Get Rating)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $41.14, but opened at $39.70. Callon Petroleum shares last traded at $39.04, with a volume of 7,316 shares traded.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CPE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Callon Petroleum from $75.00 to $68.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $101.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $70.00 to $64.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Callon Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Callon Petroleum from $78.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.43.

Callon Petroleum Trading Up 2.2 %

The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a PE ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 2.72.

Institutional Trading of Callon Petroleum

Callon Petroleum Company Profile

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CPE. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC boosted its position in Callon Petroleum by 89.1% during the fourth quarter. Kimmeridge Energy Management Company LLC now owns 11,700,780 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $552,862,000 after buying an additional 5,512,623 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 574.2% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,507,959 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $59,112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284,307 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Callon Petroleum during the first quarter worth about $64,630,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 23.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,481,218 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $264,750,000 after purchasing an additional 860,487 shares during the period. Finally, Lion Point Capital LP boosted its holdings in shares of Callon Petroleum by 311.0% during the fourth quarter. Lion Point Capital LP now owns 527,538 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $24,926,000 after purchasing an additional 777,538 shares during the period. 87.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Callon Petroleum Company, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in Permian Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, its estimated net proved reserves totaled approximately 484.6 million barrel of oil equivalent, including 290.3 MMBbls oil, 577.3 Bcf of natural gas, and 98.1 MMBbls of natural gas liquids.

