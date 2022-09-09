Calnex Solutions (LON:CLX) Shares Down 1.6%

Calnex Solutions plc (LON:CLX – Get Rating) shares fell 1.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as GBX 153 ($1.85) and last traded at GBX 153 ($1.85). 4,915 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 154,252 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 155.50 ($1.88).
The stock has a market capitalization of £133.91 million and a PE ratio of 3,060.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.43, a current ratio of 3.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.93. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 156.25 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 157.12.
The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 28th were paid a GBX 0.56 ($0.01) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a positive change from Calnex Solutions’s previous dividend of $0.28. This represents a yield of 0.4%. Calnex Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is 5.60%.
Calnex Solutions plc designs, produces, and markets test instrumentation and solutions for network synchronization, and network emulation for telecoms networks, enterprise networks, and data centers worldwide. The company offers Paragon-neo, a platform that provides PTP and SyncE testing to 400GbE and sub-nanosecond accuracy for 5G networks; NE-ONE, a performance test application for realistic networks, including LAN, WAN, Internet, Cloud, Wi-Fi, (A)DSL, mobile, and satellite to verify application performance; Calnex SNE, a solution for network emulation and simulation, which enables users to build their network; Sentinel, a field solution for 3G/4G/5G mobile backhaul, E911/critical infrastructure, financial networks, and power comms; Paragon-ONE, a feature that bundles delivering test solutions for PTP to profiles, such as IEEE 802.1AS/AS-REV, SMPTE 2059-2, and ITU-T G.8275.1.; and Paragon-X, a solution to test SyncE, PTP, and NTP mechanisms, as well as E1/T1 sync interfaces and ethernet OAM.
