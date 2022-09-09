Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH) Receives $37.50 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

Camping World Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $37.50.

A number of brokerages have commented on CWH. Raymond James boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Camping World to $26.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Camping World from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their price objective on shares of Camping World from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Camping World

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Camping World by 413.2% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Rise Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of Camping World during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in shares of Camping World by 51.3% during the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 2,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.15% of the company’s stock.

Camping World Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of Camping World stock opened at $29.10 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $27.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. Camping World has a twelve month low of $20.85 and a twelve month high of $46.77. The stock has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 2.72.

Camping World (NYSE:CWH – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.27. Camping World had a net margin of 3.31% and a return on equity of 87.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Camping World will post 4.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Camping World Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.625 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 13th. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.59%. Camping World’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.26%.

About Camping World

Camping World Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, retails recreational vehicles (RVs), and related products and services. It operates in two segments, Good Sam Services and Plans; and RV and Outdoor Retail. The company provides a portfolio of services, protection plans, products, and resources in the RV industry.

