Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Cuts Stock Position in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 43.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 223,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 174,342 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in 3M were worth $33,281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MMM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in 3M by 254.0% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 306,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $54,479,000 after acquiring an additional 220,070 shares during the period. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC purchased a new stake in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $655,000. Glenview Trust Co boosted its holdings in 3M by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 35,851 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $6,368,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the period. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its holdings in 3M by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 16,026 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 1,856 shares during the period. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA lifted its holdings in 3M by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 808,269 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $143,573,000 after buying an additional 6,423 shares during the period. 64.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on MMM. UBS Group began coverage on 3M in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. They issued a “reduce” rating for the company. Citigroup increased their price objective on 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. TheStreet cut 3M from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.36.

3M Stock Down 1.1 %

MMM stock opened at $119.27 on Friday. 3M has a twelve month low of $115.98 and a twelve month high of $188.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a PE ratio of 16.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.81 and a 200 day moving average of $141.98.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that 3M will post 10.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

3M Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 22nd will be issued a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is 83.24%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares in the company, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of 3M stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

3M Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

