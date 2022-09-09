Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Decreases Position in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its stake in Monster Beverage Co. (NASDAQ:MNST – Get Rating) by 42.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 461,976 shares of the company’s stock after selling 333,912 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.09% of Monster Beverage worth $36,912,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MNST. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Monster Beverage in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Tcwp LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Quent Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 430 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Monster Beverage during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital increased its holdings in shares of Monster Beverage by 3,761.5% during the 1st quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 502 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 489 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.49% of the company’s stock.

Monster Beverage Trading Up 1.1 %

Monster Beverage stock opened at $91.42 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $48.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.50 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.61. Monster Beverage Co. has a 12-month low of $71.78 and a 12-month high of $99.81.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Monster Beverage ( NASDAQ:MNST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.19). Monster Beverage had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 20.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Monster Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Monster Beverage Co. will post 2.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MNST shares. Roth Capital started coverage on shares of Monster Beverage in a report on Tuesday, July 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $100.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Monster Beverage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $110.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Monster Beverage from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $109.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Monster Beverage from $111.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $101.40.

Monster Beverage Profile

Monster Beverage Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in development, marketing, sale, and distribution of energy drink beverages and concentrates in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Monster Energy Drinks, Strategic Brands, and Other. It offers carbonated energy drinks, non-carbonated, ready-to-drink iced teas, lemonades, juice cocktails, single-serve juices and fruit beverages, ready-to-drink dairy and coffee drinks, energy drinks, sports drinks and single-serve still waters, and sodas that are considered natural, sparkling juices, and flavored sparkling beverages.

