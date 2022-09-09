Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Grows Stake in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 189.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 908,455 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 594,967 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.06% of Schlumberger worth $37,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1,059.6% during the first quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 603 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 551 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schlumberger during the first quarter worth $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 95.6% during the first quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 618 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. WD Rutherford LLC acquired a new position in Schlumberger during the first quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its position in Schlumberger by 768.4% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 660 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 78.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Schlumberger Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE SLB opened at $38.17 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a 12-month low of $26.44 and a 12-month high of $49.83. The stock has a market cap of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a 50-day moving average of $35.89 and a 200 day moving average of $39.53.

Schlumberger Dividend Announcement

Schlumberger ( NYSE:SLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. The business had revenue of $6.77 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be paid a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Benchmark upgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 19th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.01.

Schlumberger Profile

(Get Rating)

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

