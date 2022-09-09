Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 1,293,780 Shares of Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its position in Vipshop Holdings Limited (NYSE:VIPS – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,292,880 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,293,780 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.63% of Vipshop worth $38,636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VIPS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Vipshop by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 12,492,987 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $112,437,000 after purchasing an additional 2,297,126 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 10.9% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,927,203 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $98,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,930 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its position in shares of Vipshop by 19.5% during the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 9,315,292 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $391,242,000 after purchasing an additional 1,519,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,068,629 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,776,000 after buying an additional 929,747 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Vipshop by 24.1% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,911,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $53,201,000 after buying an additional 1,147,405 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.29% of the company’s stock.

Vipshop Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE VIPS opened at $10.39 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39 and a beta of 0.37. Vipshop Holdings Limited has a 52-week low of $5.75 and a 52-week high of $15.38. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.08 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.18.

Vipshop ( NYSE:VIPS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 19th. The technology company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $24.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.02 billion. Vipshop had a net margin of 4.05% and a return on equity of 15.09%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.28 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vipshop Holdings Limited will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

VIPS has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Vipshop from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Citigroup raised Vipshop from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $7.80 to $10.90 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upgraded Vipshop from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $10.30 to $12.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.48.

Vipshop Holdings Limited operates online platforms for various brands in the People's Republic of China. It operates in Vip.com, Shan Shan Outlets, and Others segments. The company offers women's apparel, such as casual wear, jeans, dresses, outerwear, lingerie, pajamas, and maternity clothes; men's apparel comprising casual and smart-casual T-shirts, polo shirts, jackets, pants, and underwear; and skin care and cosmetic products, including cleansers, lotions, face and body creams, face masks, sunscreen, foundations, lipsticks, eye shadows, and other cosmetics-related items.

