Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Reduces Holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board decreased its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) by 80.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 398,422 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 1,643,662 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $31,033,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 47,336,782 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $4,414,090,000 after buying an additional 1,104,114 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 41,274,540 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $4,207,253,000 after purchasing an additional 883,165 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 84.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 27,419,458 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,554,123,000 after purchasing an additional 12,554,989 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 25,812,955 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,404,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,267,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Micron Technology by 9.8% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 21,952,963 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,044,928,000 after purchasing an additional 1,953,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on MU shares. Raymond James downgraded shares of Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $72.00 to $65.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 1st. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $70.00 to $50.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $105.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Micron Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.54.

Insider Activity

Micron Technology Trading Up 0.7 %

In other news, SVP Michael W. Bokan sold 16,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.82, for a total transaction of $1,059,412.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 119,126 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,602,621.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

MU stock opened at $55.39 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 3.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $51.40 and a twelve month high of $98.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.82 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $67.70.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.17. Micron Technology had a net margin of 30.61% and a return on equity of 21.91%. The business had revenue of $8.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 8 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.115 per share. This is a positive change from Micron Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s payout ratio is currently 5.25%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprises DRAM products, which are dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; NAND products that are non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and NOR memory products, which are non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.