Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 102,353 Shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lowered its stake in PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 328,906 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 102,353 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned approximately 0.14% of PPG Industries worth $43,110,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in PPG Industries by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,452,009 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $3,699,182,000 after buying an additional 698,561 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 1.3% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 15,511,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,033,106,000 after purchasing an additional 206,569 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,498,215 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,982,752,000 after acquiring an additional 338,189 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,295,613 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $738,738,000 after acquiring an additional 134,125 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of PPG Industries by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,127,625 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $539,330,000 after acquiring an additional 21,358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PPG opened at $127.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.02, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $125.55 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.95. PPG Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.06 and a twelve month high of $177.32.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. This is a positive change from PPG Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.94%. PPG Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 54.39%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on PPG shares. Bank of America lowered their target price on PPG Industries from $172.00 to $161.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Berenberg Bank cut PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $180.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Vertical Research raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $139.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 27th. StockNews.com raised PPG Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on PPG Industries to $110.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $155.18.

PPG Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes paints, coatings, and specialty materials worldwide. The company's Performance Coatings segment offers coatings, solvents, adhesives, sealants, sundries, and software for automotive and commercial transport/fleet repair and refurbishing, light industrial coatings, and specialty coatings for signs; and coatings, sealants, transparencies, transparent armor, adhesives, engineered materials, and packaging and chemical management services for commercial, military, regional jet, and general aviation aircraft.

