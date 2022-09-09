Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 118,501 Shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board cut its position in shares of The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 42.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 158,321 shares of the company’s stock after selling 118,501 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Hershey were worth $34,297,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in HSY. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of Hershey by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hershey by 3.3% in the first quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the period. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC grew its holdings in Hershey by 3.8% during the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 1,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank increased its holdings in Hershey by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Field & Main Bank now owns 2,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Econ Financial Services Corp grew its holdings in shares of Hershey by 6.1% during the first quarter. Econ Financial Services Corp now owns 864 shares of the company’s stock worth $187,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. 54.28% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hershey Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of HSY stock opened at $225.48 on Friday. The Hershey Company has a 12 month low of $167.80 and a 12 month high of $234.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average is $224.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.06. The company has a market cap of $46.22 billion, a PE ratio of 28.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey Increases Dividend

Hershey ( NYSE:HSY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a return on equity of 60.62% and a net margin of 16.76%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.47 earnings per share. Hershey’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $1.036 dividend. This is a boost from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. This represents a $4.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Hershey’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.67%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total value of $34,096,751.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Hershey Trust Co Trustee In Tr sold 155,821 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.82, for a total value of $34,096,751.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 434,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $95,100,266.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michele Buck sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.49, for a total value of $1,102,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,810,571.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 856,288 shares of company stock valued at $188,801,430 over the last ninety days. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $219.64.

Hershey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

