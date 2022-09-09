Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Sells 440,682 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board reduced its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 49.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 443,293 shares of the company’s stock after selling 440,682 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board owned about 0.08% of Archer-Daniels-Midland worth $40,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Paragon Capital Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.8% during the first quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd now owns 3,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 42.6% during the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $644,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. 78.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

Shares of NYSE ADM opened at $90.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a twelve month low of $58.60 and a twelve month high of $98.88. The firm has a market cap of $50.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.22, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.53 and a 200 day moving average of $84.60.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

Archer-Daniels-Midland ( NYSE:ADM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $27.28 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.87 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a net margin of 3.81% and a return on equity of 15.98%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 17th were paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.77%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.20%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, SVP Gregory A. Morris sold 117,839 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.47, for a total transaction of $9,836,021.33. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 231,454 shares in the company, valued at $19,319,465.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research note on Friday, August 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Archer-Daniels-Midland currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.42.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

