Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) Shares Sold by Alerus Financial NA

Alerus Financial NA cut its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Alerus Financial NA’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $3,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CP. Column Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $39,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.53% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on CP shares. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $91.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Monday, June 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $74.00 price target for the company. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$93.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $90.13.

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $76.27 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.29 and a 200-day moving average of $74.74. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $64.37 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.19 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 9.74% and a net margin of 29.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.148 dividend. This represents a $0.59 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is currently 25.76%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

