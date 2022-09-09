Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB) Hits New 1-Year Low After Analyst Downgrade

Canadian Western Bank (TSE:CWB – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Wednesday after CIBC lowered their price target on the stock from C$29.00 to C$27.00. The company traded as low as C$23.66 and last traded at C$23.66, with a volume of 52886 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at C$24.31.

CWB has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Barclays reduced their target price on Canadian Western Bank to C$31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 29th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$39.50 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Scotiabank lowered Canadian Western Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$37.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Cormark increased their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$36.00 to C$37.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Finally, CSFB cut their price objective on Canadian Western Bank from C$30.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Monday, August 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian Western Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$33.33.

Insider Activity

In other news, Senior Officer Darrell Robert Jones sold 1,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$25.50, for a total value of C$40,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,206 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$642,753. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 4,759 shares of company stock valued at $130,586.

Canadian Western Bank Stock Up 2.1 %

Canadian Western Bank Increases Dividend

The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.28 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$25.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$30.51.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.31 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. This is an increase from Canadian Western Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.07%. Canadian Western Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.61%.

About Canadian Western Bank

Canadian Western Bank provides personal and business banking products and services primarily in Western Canada. The company offers current, savings, cash management, US dollar, and chequing accounts, as well as organization, strata solution/condo, general trust, and trust fund investment accounts. It also offers commercial lending and real estate, and equipment financing and leasing products; loans and mortgages; secured and unsecured lines of credit; registered retirement savings plan; consolidation, vehicle, and recreation vehicle loans; and credit cards.

