Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 192,239 Shares of Hess Co. (NYSE:HES)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in Hess Co. (NYSE:HES – Get Rating) by 1,181.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 208,504 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after buying an additional 192,239 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Hess were worth $22,317,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in HES. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,340,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $192,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hess in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $851,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,537 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after purchasing an additional 3,088 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Hess by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 98,648 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $7,303,000 after purchasing an additional 13,754 shares during the period. 86.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hess Stock Up 0.1 %

HES stock opened at $118.10 on Friday. Hess Co. has a 1-year low of $66.20 and a 1-year high of $131.43. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $109.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.07 and a beta of 1.56.

Hess Dividend Announcement

Hess ( NYSE:HES Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.01. Hess had a return on equity of 20.25% and a net margin of 15.53%. The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 87.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Hess Co. will post 9.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 19th will be paid a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Hess’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.85%.

Insider Transactions at Hess

In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Geurt G. Schoonman sold 12,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.73, for a total value of $1,484,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 26,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,265,358.43. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Gregory P. Hill sold 10,000 shares of Hess stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.62, for a total value of $1,166,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 91,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,686,473.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America lowered their target price on Hess from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Hess from $135.00 to $134.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 29th. Barclays lowered their target price on Hess from $149.00 to $146.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hess from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 31st. Finally, Citigroup cut Hess from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $126.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hess currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $133.58.

Hess Profile

(Get Rating)

Hess Corporation, an exploration and production company, explores, develops, produces, purchases, transports, and sells crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and natural gas. The company operates in two segments, Exploration and Production, and Midstream. It conducts production operations primarily in the United States, Guyana, the Malaysia/Thailand Joint Development Area, and Malaysia; and exploration activities principally offshore Guyana, the U.S.

Further Reading

