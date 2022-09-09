Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 3,062 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 204,481 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,062 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $32,301,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,348,229 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $3,214,409,000 after buying an additional 153,857 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,230,643 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,879,895,000 after purchasing an additional 334,181 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,252,402 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,704,204,000 after purchasing an additional 247,231 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,424,293 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $705,536,000 after purchasing an additional 114,603 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,750,543 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $434,503,000 after purchasing an additional 162,610 shares during the period. 81.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Keysight Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS opened at $172.90 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $158.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $150.59. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $127.93 and a 52-week high of $209.08. The company has a market cap of $30.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.02.

Insider Transactions at Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.24. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.13% and a net margin of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Kevin A. Stephens acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $136.91 per share, for a total transaction of $68,455.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $496,435.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on KEYS shares. Bank of America boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $155.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on Keysight Technologies from $190.00 to $193.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $176.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $165.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.23.

Keysight Technologies Company Profile

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test solutions, and related software; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; and optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

