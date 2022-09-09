Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Acquires 74,859 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 459.0% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,169 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 74,859 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $22,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $549,574,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the fourth quarter worth approximately $668,384,000. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,188,688,000 after purchasing an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP bought a new position in Sherwin-Williams in the first quarter worth approximately $277,399,000. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 6.2% in the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,651,975 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $2,159,706,000 after purchasing an additional 502,212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.48% of the company’s stock.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $240.78 on Friday. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a fifty-two week low of $214.22 and a fifty-two week high of $354.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.86, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $62.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $242.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $250.46.

Sherwin-Williams Announces Dividend

Sherwin-Williams ( NYSE:SHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.41 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by ($0.37). Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 8.45% and a return on equity of 82.04%. The business had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.01 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. Sherwin-Williams’s revenue was down 46.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $245.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Sherwin-Williams to $305.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $311.30.

Sherwin-Williams Company Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

