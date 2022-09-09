Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Decreases Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lowered its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 203,143 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 6,005 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in 3M were worth $30,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. National Pension Service increased its stake in 3M by 5.9% in the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 787,878 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $117,299,000 after purchasing an additional 44,084 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in 3M by 57.9% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 34,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,192,000 after acquiring an additional 12,784 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new stake in 3M in the first quarter valued at $246,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in 3M by 3.7% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 29,202 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,044 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuance Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 658.3% during the first quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 769,733 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $114,598,000 after purchasing an additional 668,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.90% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 3M news, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Michael G. Vale sold 36,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.26, for a total transaction of $5,267,813.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 65,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,357,886.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Theresa E. Reinseth sold 795 shares of 3M stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.32, for a total value of $113,939.40. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $229,741.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

3M Price Performance

MMM has been the subject of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on 3M from $144.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on 3M from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.36.

Shares of NYSE:MMM opened at $119.27 on Friday. 3M has a 52 week low of $115.98 and a 52 week high of $188.51. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $135.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.98. The company has a market cap of $67.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.66, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.01. 3M had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 39.11%. The company had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

3M Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 22nd will be paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 19th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

3M Company Profile

(Get Rating)

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

