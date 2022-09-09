Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $20.41 Million Stock Holdings in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its stake in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ – Get Rating) by 55.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 400,751 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after buying an additional 143,149 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $20,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VZ. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $1,884,917,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 304,700,845 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $15,521,461,000 after purchasing an additional 13,959,954 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 330,221,086 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $16,821,462,000 after purchasing an additional 8,570,818 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 16,787,501 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $855,155,000 after purchasing an additional 7,008,579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Verizon Communications by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 56,847,194 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $2,953,781,000 after purchasing an additional 4,571,857 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $41.32 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $173.53 billion, a PE ratio of 8.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $45.97 and its 200 day moving average is $49.40. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 1 year low of $40.71 and a 1 year high of $55.51.

Verizon Communications ( NYSE:VZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 22nd. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.32 by ($0.01). Verizon Communications had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 26.95%. The company had revenue of $33.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.77 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.6525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 6th. This is an increase from Verizon Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.64. This represents a $2.61 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.32%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.30%.

In related news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,558 shares of Verizon Communications stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.42, for a total transaction of $80,112.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 33,403 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,717,582.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $57.00 price objective on shares of Verizon Communications in a research note on Friday, June 24th. Scotiabank cut shares of Verizon Communications from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $59.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays lowered shares of Verizon Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $55.68.

Verizon Communications Inc, through its subsidiaries, offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices comprising smart watches.

