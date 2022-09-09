Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $22 Million Stock Holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its holdings in iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITOS – Get Rating) by 9.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 683,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 73,515 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in iTeos Therapeutics were worth $22,004,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 39.1% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,476,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,499,000 after purchasing an additional 415,232 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 174.6% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 48,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,579,000 after purchasing an additional 31,119 shares during the last quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Integral Health Asset Management LLC now owns 85,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,735,000 after purchasing an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iTeos Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth about $607,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of iTeos Therapeutics by 2,067.1% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 17,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $560,000 after purchasing an additional 16,227 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.71% of the company’s stock.

iTeos Therapeutics Stock Performance

ITOS opened at $21.50 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.02. iTeos Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $16.21 and a twelve month high of $52.43. The firm has a market cap of $764.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.54.

iTeos Therapeutics Profile

Iteos Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of immuno-oncology therapeutics for patients. The company's product pipeline includes inupadenant, a small molecule antagonist of the adenosine A2AR antagonists that is in Phase 2 clinical trials; and EOS-448, an antagonist of TIGIT or T-cell immunoreceptor with Ig and ITIM domains, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial, as well as used to engage the Fc gamma receptor, or Fc?R to activate dendritic cells and macrophages and to promote antibody-dependent cellular cytotoxicity, or ADCC activity.

