Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $23.57 Million Holdings in Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) by 24.7% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 640,228 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,884 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Cytokinetics were worth $23,566,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cytokinetics during the fourth quarter worth $103,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new position in Cytokinetics during the 1st quarter worth about $99,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new stake in Cytokinetics during the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Cytokinetics by 23.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,163 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cytokinetics by 6.1% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,454 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CYTK shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $71.00 to $57.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on Cytokinetics from $56.00 to $69.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Cytokinetics in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Mizuho began coverage on Cytokinetics in a report on Friday, September 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Cytokinetics from $54.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cytokinetics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cytokinetics Stock Performance

In other Cytokinetics news, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 409,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,172,367.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 21,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.43, for a total transaction of $933,745.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 168,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,311,266.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CEO Robert I. Blum sold 10,000 shares of Cytokinetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.38, for a total value of $443,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 409,472 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,172,367.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 61,500 shares of company stock worth $2,696,145. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Cytokinetics stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $41.76. The company has a current ratio of 9.01, a quick ratio of 9.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.09 billion, a PE ratio of -20.87 and a beta of 1.05. Cytokinetics, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $29.10 and a 12 month high of $55.28.

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.04) by $0.81. Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 118.37% and a negative net margin of 142.85%. The company had revenue of $88.97 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.73 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.86) earnings per share. Cytokinetics’s revenue was up 3029.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Cytokinetics, Incorporated will post -3.71 EPS for the current year.

About Cytokinetics

(Get Rating)

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company develops small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to impact muscle function and contractility.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYTK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.