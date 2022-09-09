Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Has $31.50 Million Stake in Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 662,623 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,099 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Varonis Systems were worth $31,500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Varonis Systems by 27.9% during the 1st quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,523,947 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,068,000 after buying an additional 987,362 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Varonis Systems by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,847,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $90,127,000 after purchasing an additional 48,529 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 24.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,841,056 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $87,524,000 after buying an additional 359,785 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Varonis Systems by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,735,796 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $84,672,000 after buying an additional 154,390 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Varonis Systems by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,722,500 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,023,000 after buying an additional 457,206 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

VRNS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wolfe Research lowered Varonis Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Varonis Systems from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Varonis Systems from $35.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Varonis Systems from $47.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.93.

Insider Buying and Selling

Varonis Systems Price Performance

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Ofer Segev sold 1,500 shares of Varonis Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $47,220.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 75,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,373,906.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of VRNS opened at $28.20 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.39. Varonis Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $24.58 and a 52-week high of $72.31. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 4.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by ($0.07). Varonis Systems had a negative net margin of 30.67% and a negative return on equity of 22.15%. The company had revenue of $111.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $111.40 million. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Varonis Systems, Inc. will post -0.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Varonis Systems Profile

(Get Rating)

Varonis Systems, Inc provides software products and services that allow enterprises to manage, analyze, alert, and secure enterprise data in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its software enables enterprises to protect data stored on premises and in the cloud, including sensitive files and emails; confidential personal data belonging to customers, and patients and employees' data; financial records; strategic and product plans; and other intellectual property.

Further Reading

