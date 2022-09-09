Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stake in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 871,463 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 76,841 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $30,892,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 47,707,617 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,233,000 after buying an additional 1,075,059 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,519,606 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,436,421,000 after acquiring an additional 128,788 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,776,352 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $815,524,000 after acquiring an additional 899,103 shares in the last quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 13,272,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $470,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,469,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 8,198,539 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $306,584,000 after purchasing an additional 176,769 shares in the last quarter. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on IPG shares. Macquarie downgraded Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Moffett Nathanson dropped their price objective on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $39.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, ING Group initiated coverage on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

Interpublic Group of Companies Price Performance

In other Interpublic Group of Companies news, Director Jocelyn Carter-Miller sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $195,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 38,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,146,420. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

IPG opened at $27.71 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.17, a PEG ratio of 8.67 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.82 and a 200-day moving average of $31.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.36 and a 1-year high of $39.98.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a return on equity of 29.37% and a net margin of 9.16%. The firm had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. Interpublic Group of Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

About Interpublic Group of Companies

(Get Rating)

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

Further Reading

