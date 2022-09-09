Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Lowers Stock Position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. cut its holdings in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 243,407 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,299 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated were worth $24,290,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,955,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,889,787,000 after buying an additional 462,997 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter valued at about $313,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new position in McCormick & Company, Incorporated in the first quarter worth about $6,093,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $543,000. Finally, Element Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the first quarter valued at about $260,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Stock Down 6.7 %

MKC stock opened at $79.30 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $85.97 and a 200 day moving average of $92.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.28 billion, a PE ratio of 31.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52 week low of $77.67 and a 52 week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated Announces Dividend

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.17). The company had revenue of $1.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.61 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 10.78%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 8th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.87%. McCormick & Company, Incorporated’s payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Margaret M. V. Preston sold 10,580 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.44, for a total transaction of $893,375.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 12,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,069,010.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on MKC shares. TheStreet lowered shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Argus downgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on McCormick & Company, Incorporated from $85.00 to $79.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, McCormick & Company, Incorporated currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

About McCormick & Company, Incorporated

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. It operates in two segments, Consumer and Flavor Solutions. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as condiments and sauces, and desserts.

