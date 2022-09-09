Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 1,232 Shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lifted its position in shares of BioNTech SE (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 242,134 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,232 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in BioNTech were worth $41,259,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in BioNTech by 32.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 837 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in shares of BioNTech by 19.2% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 79,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,880 shares during the period. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. increased its stake in BioNTech by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Bronte Capital Management Pty Ltd. now owns 6,934 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,183,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 58.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,882,000 after buying an additional 53,595 shares during the period. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its stake in BioNTech by 6.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.77% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on BNTX shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $192.00 price objective on shares of BioNTech in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on BioNTech from $195.00 to $194.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Berenberg Bank set a $312.00 price objective on BioNTech in a report on Thursday. HC Wainwright cut their target price on BioNTech from $283.00 to $272.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cowen started coverage on shares of BioNTech in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $177.00 price target for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.43.

BNTX stock opened at $147.20 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $157.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.05. BioNTech SE has a 1-year low of $117.08 and a 1-year high of $374.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 2.84 and a beta of 0.03. The company has a current ratio of 5.15, a quick ratio of 5.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.08 by ($0.63). The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.11 billion. BioNTech had a net margin of 55.43% and a return on equity of 88.76%. BioNTech’s revenue for the quarter was down 39.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $12.98 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that BioNTech SE will post 33.27 EPS for the current year.

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV+ head and neck cancers; BNT114 that is in Phase I clinical trial for triple negative breast cancer; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, a preclinical stage product for non-small cell lung cancer.

