Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Purchases 361 Shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 13,056 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 361 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Chipotle Mexican Grill were worth $20,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the first quarter worth $388,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 11.9% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 43,226 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $68,385,000 after purchasing an additional 4,598 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 43.0% during the first quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 266 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $421,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 38.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 218 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 6.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 777 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,229,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. 93.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Chipotle Mexican Grill

In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Roger E. Theodoredis sold 1,636 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,533.44, for a total transaction of $2,508,707.84. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,258 shares in the company, valued at $8,062,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marissa Andrada sold 251 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,575.00, for a total value of $395,325.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,690 shares in the company, valued at $7,386,750. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,719 shares of company stock worth $10,246,870. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chipotle Mexican Grill Trading Up 1.6 %

A number of research firms have commented on CMG. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,335.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,505.00 to $1,503.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $2,200.00 to $2,000.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. BTIG Research dropped their target price on Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,975.00 to $1,825.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $1,800.00 target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $1,837.55.

NYSE:CMG opened at $1,707.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $47.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.30. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $1,518.39 and its 200-day moving average is $1,459.67. Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. has a 1-year low of $1,196.28 and a 1-year high of $1,958.55.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The restaurant operator reported $9.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $9.04 by $0.26. Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 9.28%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $7.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc. will post 32.5 EPS for the current year.

Chipotle Mexican Grill Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of February 15, 2022, it owned and operated approximately 3,000 restaurants in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, Germany, and rest of Europe. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

