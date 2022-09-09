Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Position in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 160,214 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $29,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Findlay Park Partners LLP increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 26.5% during the fourth quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,460,089 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $678,763,000 after acquiring an additional 516,000 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in TopBuild by 91.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 568,884 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $156,963,000 after acquiring an additional 271,770 shares during the period. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P purchased a new stake in TopBuild during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,421,000. Capital International Investors increased its holdings in shares of TopBuild by 37.9% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 387,877 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $107,019,000 after purchasing an additional 106,508 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of TopBuild by 32.1% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 183,300 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,574,000 after purchasing an additional 44,578 shares during the last quarter. 97.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts recently commented on BLD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on TopBuild in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $236.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital started coverage on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a “hold” rating and a $220.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of TopBuild from $209.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Zelman & Associates cut TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price target on TopBuild from $225.00 to $242.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $255.50.

Shares of TopBuild stock opened at $183.00 on Friday. TopBuild Corp. has a twelve month low of $150.71 and a twelve month high of $284.07. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $189.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $190.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94 and a beta of 1.58.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported $4.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.66. TopBuild had a return on equity of 27.78% and a net margin of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.76 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that TopBuild Corp. will post 15.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

