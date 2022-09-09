Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Raises Stock Position in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. grew its holdings in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) by 311.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 562,695 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 425,980 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Schlumberger were worth $23,244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Schlumberger by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 121,361,420 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,013,440,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510,608 shares during the period. National Pension Service grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,897,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $78,375,000 after purchasing an additional 63,911 shares in the last quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. grew its holdings in Schlumberger by 23.7% during the 1st quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 41,739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $419,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Schlumberger during the 1st quarter valued at $232,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SLB. StockNews.com lowered shares of Schlumberger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 19th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Schlumberger from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th. Benchmark raised shares of Schlumberger from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $55.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Schlumberger from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Schlumberger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.01.

Schlumberger Trading Up 3.0 %

NYSE SLB opened at $38.17 on Friday. Schlumberger Limited has a one year low of $26.44 and a one year high of $49.83. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.89 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.81.

Schlumberger (NYSE:SLB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $6.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.28 billion. Schlumberger had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.06%. Schlumberger’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Schlumberger Limited will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Schlumberger Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a $0.175 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Schlumberger’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.04%.

Schlumberger Profile

Schlumberger Limited provides technology for the energy industry worldwide. The company operates through four divisions: Digital & Integration, Reservoir Performance, Well Construction, and Production Systems. It offers software, information management, and IT infrastructure services; consulting services for reservoir characterization, field development planning, and production enhancement; petro technical data services and training solutions; reservoir interpretation and data processing services; asset performance solutions; open and cased-hole services; exploration and production pressure and flow-rate measurement services; pressure pumping, well stimulation, and coiled tubing equipment for downhole mechanical well intervention, reservoir monitoring, and downhole data acquisition; and integrated production systems.

