Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 1,075,498 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. decreased its stake in Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 40.5% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,582,316 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,075,498 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $35,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Exelixis by 9.8% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $116,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Exelixis by 72.4% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Exelixis by 0.9% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 85,527 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,939,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Exelixis by 2.6% in the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 31,310 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $709,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Values First Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Exelixis by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Values First Advisors Inc. now owns 15,759 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on EXEL. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Cowen boosted their price target on Exelixis to $26.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Exelixis in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $30.56.

Exelixis Price Performance

Exelixis Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ EXEL opened at $17.81 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.50 and a 1-year high of $23.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $20.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 0.65.

(Get Rating)

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

