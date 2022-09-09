Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 228,330 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating) by 32.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 466,095 shares of the company’s stock after selling 228,330 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals were worth $23,681,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 391.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 884 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $161,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. LSP Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Apellis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $260,000. Finally, Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL grew its holdings in Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Apellis Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 6.7 %

APLS opened at $68.53 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -10.12 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 7.57 and a quick ratio of 7.19. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $27.50 and a fifty-two week high of $69.98. The company’s 50-day moving average is $57.48 and its 200 day moving average is $49.90.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Apellis Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:APLS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($1.46) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.43) by ($0.03). Apellis Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 272.25% and a negative net margin of 660.59%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($2.72) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on APLS shares. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $102.00 to $113.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $91.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.93.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apellis Pharmaceuticals

In other news, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 263,774 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director A. Sinclair Dunlop sold 15,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 285,679 shares in the company, valued at $12,855,555. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Alec Machiels sold 1,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.29, for a total value of $49,112.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 263,774 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,363,680.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 142,289 shares of company stock worth $8,071,218. Corporate insiders own 8.00% of the company’s stock.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Profile

(Get Rating)

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. The company's lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy (GA) in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) diseases.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding APLS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apellis Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.