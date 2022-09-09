Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 26,183 Shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. lessened its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 276,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 26,183 shares during the quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $25,660,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Power Integrations by 119.9% during the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 32,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 17,928 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Power Integrations by 119.6% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,769 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $629,000 after acquiring an additional 3,686 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 79.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 741 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Power Integrations by 31.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 14,305 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 3,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter worth approximately $502,000. Institutional investors own 97.40% of the company’s stock.

In other Power Integrations news, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total transaction of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 45,045 shares in the company, valued at $3,628,374.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, VP Radu Barsan sold 21,223 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $1,803,955.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 40,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,474,885. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Nicholas Brathwaite sold 9,845 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.55, for a total value of $793,014.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 45,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,628,374.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 34,554 shares of company stock worth $2,867,318. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently commented on POWI. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on shares of Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $105.00 to $98.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Cowen decreased their target price on Power Integrations to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price target on Power Integrations to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th.

POWI opened at $69.28 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.04 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $77.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.72. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52 week low of $65.69 and a 52 week high of $110.43.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $183.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $190.15 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 22.44% and a net margin of 25.83%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.38%.

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

