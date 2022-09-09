Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. Sells 42,248 Shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. trimmed its position in shares of Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 38.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 68,155 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 42,248 shares during the period. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $39,245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of COST. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,028,886 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $21,898,934,000 after acquiring an additional 467,631 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Costco Wholesale by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 550,882 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $317,225,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 9.9% in the 1st quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 18,576 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $10,697,000 after purchasing an additional 1,681 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Costco Wholesale by 13.7% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 22,312 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,849,000 after purchasing an additional 2,687 shares during the period. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 16,217 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $9,338,000 after buying an additional 6,915 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Costco Wholesale stock opened at $529.12 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $234.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.99 and a beta of 0.70. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 1-year low of $406.51 and a 1-year high of $612.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $526.81 and its 200 day moving average is $520.47.

Costco Wholesale Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 29th were issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.07%. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is 28.35%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale to $585.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on Costco Wholesale from $570.00 to $550.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 27th. Loop Capital dropped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $610.00 to $585.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $580.00 price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $575.28.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Costco Wholesale news, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Richard A. Galanti sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.60, for a total transaction of $505,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,019,200. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $464.00, for a total value of $1,160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 37,730 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,506,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,300 shares of company stock valued at $2,609,904. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, the United Kingdom, Mexico, Japan, Korea, Australia, Spain, France, Iceland, China, and Taiwan. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

